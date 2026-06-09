The Biggest Box Office Flop Of All Time Happened In 2026 And Nobody Noticed

Even amongst the most casual movie fans, it would probably be easy enough to have a conversation about infamous box office bombs. People would likely cite stuff like the box office flop "Tron: Ares" or DC's "The Flash" as relatively recent, high-profile examples. However, there remains debate over what the biggest flop in box office history actually is. In my estimation, the biggest flop ever happened very recently, in 2026. It's just that almost nobody noticed.

The movie in question is "Desert Warrior," which you'd be forgiven for not being familiar with. It's a movie with a $150 million production budget, which is a problem in and of itself. Movies this expensive require mass awareness. This one has almost none. "Desert Warrior" asserted itself as one of the biggest box office flops ever when it debuted in North American theaters in April. Now that we have a larger sense of the overall picture, things have gotten much worse.

As of this writing, director Rupert Wyatt's historical action epic has made a grand total of $742,066 worldwide. That's it. That includes a release in the United Arab Emirates, the region this movie was originally largely intended to serve, as it was a product of the Saudi film industry. Instead, it failed to drum up interest worldwide and earned less than $1 million in total. No other big-budget movie in history that got a robust theatrical release comes close to that level of abject failure.

"Desert Warrior" had one of the worst box office openings of all time, but there was a chance it would find its audience overseas. That didn't happen, and it has now etched its place into the cinema history books, albeit for all the wrong reasons.