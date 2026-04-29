Anthony Mackie's Desert Warrior Is One Of The Biggest Box Office Flops Ever

Many times, when a movie bombs at the box office, it generates a lot of attention. Take the Melania Trump documentary "Melania," which flopped at the box office earlier this year in spectacular fashion. But every once in a while, a giant flop slips through the cracks in terms of the larger cultural conversation. That's precisely what happened with "Desert Warrior," which is now on track to become one of the biggest flops ever.

Starring Anthony Mackie ("Captain America: Brave New World") and directed by Rupert Wyatt ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes"), "Desert Warrior" opened in North American theaters last weekend, though hardly anyone noticed. It made just $487,848 on just over 1,000 screens, making for an abysmal $483 per-screen average. That gives it one of the worst box office openings of all time, but it gets so much worse.

This movie, which most people reading this probably haven't even heard of, carries a monster $150 million production budget. It's also been caught in post-production hell for several years. As "Michael" ruled the box office on its opening weekend, this historical epic quietly bombed its way into the history books.

The film centers on a princess flees into the Arabian desert as she's hunted by mercenaries. Forged into a warrior and aided by a legendary bandit (Mackie), she unites warring tribes for a last stand that will alter the course of history. The cast also includes Ben Kingsley ("Iron Man 3"), Sharlto Copley ("Monkey Man"), and Aiysha Hart ("A Discovery of Witches").