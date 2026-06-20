Hollywood's First Major Black Superhero Movie Was, Unfortunately, A '90s Flop

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Superhero movies pretty much ruled Hollywood for the better part of two decades. 2000's "X-Men" was Marvel's most important box office hit ever, as it proved that comic book movies could truly reach the widest possible audience beyond the occasional "Batman" movie. But years before that, Robert Townsend tried to get ahead of the curve with Hollywood's first Major motion picture about a Black superhero, 1993's "The Meteor Man."

Written, directed, produced by, and starring Townsend in the lead role, "The Meteor Man" was nothing shy of ambitious by 1993 standards. Unfortunately, it was a box office flop in its day, despite those ambitions. Though not the first-ever Black superhero movie of any kind, as "Abar, the First Black Superman" was released in 1997, Townsend's movie was made by MGM and given a major marketing push. Townsend's debut film, "Hollywood Shuffle," had staying power, but he couldn't recapture that magic in his take on a Black hero standing up to gangs.

The movie centers on Jefferson Reed (Townsend), who lives in an urban area plagued by a tough gang. A meteor hits Jefferson, granting him numerous superpowers. Jefferson awkwardly sets out to become a crime-fighting hero. Though he manages to improve his community, he soon finds that his powers have limits.

"When I started to create Meteor Man, I was looking to say, 'Hey, I want to be the first African-American superhero on screen,' and I really took it serious, even though it's fun, to say what are his superpowers and who are the villains," Townsend said in a 2018 interview with Syfy Wire. "I wanted to have fun with it and walk that line of being silly, but also have some real messages in the film.