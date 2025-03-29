35 Years Ago, An Unsuspecting Comic Book Movie Became A Box Office Sensation

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"One of my first calls was to Peter Chernin, who went on to run Fox for a long time. But Peter goes, 'Are you guys out of your minds?'" That's producer Kim Dawson recalling to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 how things went in the early going when they were trying to secure funding for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in the late '80s. "Howard the Duck was just released. Nobody felt like a comic book could be converted into a live-action character."

Advertisement

Indeed, this was a very different time for comic book movies in Hollywood. Richard Donner's "Superman" had come and gone. That was viewed as more of a one-off. There was no reason to believe a movie about walking, talking, giant turtles who know martial arts could work. Even just reading that sentence, it's easy to see why the money men at various studios felt this was a doomed idea. Persistence, however, would pay off handsomely for all involved.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at 1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in honor of its 35th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, why nobody wanted to make the movie in the first place, how difficult the production itself was, what happened when it hit theaters, what transpired in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?

Advertisement