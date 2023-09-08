Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Co-Creator Kevin Eastman Shares His Favorite TMNT Movie Moments [Exclusive Interview]

From your perspective, what has it been like seeing a comic that essentially started out as a parody take on a life of its own and blossom into this mega popular franchise?

Yeah, I use the word "humbling" a lot and quite sincerely in that, when you think back in the days where we weren't sure if we'd sell enough copies of the first issue to pay back our uncle, who loaned us the money for the first issue, to then have it go on to the original animated and movie series, to other iterations updated and franchised, too.

When you get to "Mutant Mayhem" and you think, well, after 40 years, what more could be done? And to have these incredibly talented [folks], Jeff Rowe and Seth Rogen and Evan [Goldberg], come up with this story that has such great bits of originality. It's got its foundation, of course, but then to come up with an original story, an original take that is wonderfully heartwarming, beautifully animated — the animation, to me, resonates so much with the original, very organic style of what Peter and I did in the early days of the underground version of the Turtles — was ... Yeah, man, what a treat with that voice talent and the soundtrack. I feel like it's this perfect storm of creative elements coming together to tell a wonderful story that works.

Definitely. How do you feel about the way that other creators have reinterpreted your characters? I imagine it's a surreal experience for you to watch an adaptation having been so closely associated with this for so many years.

It's been a great experience. Growing out of the comic genre, pop culture genres of, especially comics where you would have a creative team on, say, "Daredevil" — one of my favorite characters, as you know. And this particular story arc is written and drawn by this person and you don't hate it but you don't love it, but it's still your character. And then you have Frank Miller come on and it goes to that level [raises his hand high]. So I feel like different versions of the Turtles, even the earliest days of the comics, when somebody would approach us with an idea that — especially when Peter and I were in full control, there were some that we liked the concept and some executions we loved. Some we didn't love as much, but we didn't hate them in any sense of the word.

But to see it interpreted and now that I don't own any part of the Turtles but I get to sort of be brought in [for] different stuff. With "Mutant Mayhem," I had nothing to do but watch it unfold as a fan and see this brilliant concept of our characters be executed in a way that just made me a proud papa. [laughs]