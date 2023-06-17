Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil To Meet The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Fan-driven mash-ups tend to be annoying for a variety of reasons. They're often as imaginative as a kid making his Star Wars action figures fight the Micronauts (sorry, I'm old), and utterly implausible because these properties are typically owned by competing studios/networks/streamers. But the seemingly silly team-up Charlie Cox floated at last week's FanExpo Dallas, while highly unlikely, was at least inspired by actual comic book lore.

Yes, a potential crossover event featuring Daredevil and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles isn't some out-of-the-blue flight of fan fiction. Though the characters exist in tonally different universes (especially if we're talking Frank Miller's take on The Man Without Fear), the essence of Daredevil, namely his origin story, can be found in the butt-kicking, pizza-fiending Heroes in a Half-Shell's DNA. Though I personally would have no interest in watching such an abomination, give Cox some credit: he knows his superhero history and his audience.

How would this work? I'll hand it over to the man who was Daredevil and shall be once more when "Daredevil: Born Again" hits Disney+ in 2024.