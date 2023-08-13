TMNT: Only One Original Actor Wore The Suit, Provided The Voice & Did The Martial Arts

The prospect of making a grounded "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film sounds decidedly counterintuitive to the very concept of the franchise. Yet, that's exactly what director Steve Barron did with the Turtles' first-ever live-action film, and with flying colors no less. It's honestly kind of a miracle how real so much of Barron's 1990 "TMNT" movie feels. Yes, there are human-sized anthropomorphic turtles skateboarding and snacking on pizza in its sewers, yet the film's depiction of New York City is believably scuzzy and lived-in.

Then there are the four heroes in a half-shell themselves (Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael), who are brought to life by incredibly textured and emotive animatronic suits designed by the magicians at Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Most importantly for a film with the word "Ninja" in the title, they're able to convincingly perform martial arts in action scenes that are far more exhilarating and visceral than the relatively weightless tussles in the Michael Bay-produced "TMNT" live-action reboot (in which the Turtles were CGI characters played by actors in motion-capture suits). Credit that to Brian Foreman, Leif Tilden, Josh Pais, and Michelan Sisti, the unsung champs who wore the Turtle suits in Barron's film.

"They flew me to London to Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and I was body casted from head to toe, every inch of me except for two straws in my nose," Pais recalled for The Hollywood Reporter's 2015 oral history about the making of the film. "It was super intense. They told us afterward that they kept us in that plaster longer than they needed to, just to see if we would freak out." As the only Turtle actor who both wore the suit and did their voice, Pais would use that discomfort to feed into his performance as the Turtles' most tempestuous member, Raphael.