Steven Spielberg's Biggest Box Office Hits All Have One Big Thing In Common

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Steven Spielberg has made his name synonymous with cinema. Even dating back to his earliest contributions, he helped change the way we view movies. "Jaws" literally reshaped the box office forever, becoming the first true summer blockbuster as we know it. Spielberg has had many, many success stories since then, ranging from sweeping adventures like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" to war epics like "Saving Private Ryan." But every one of Spielberg's biggest hits have one crucial thing in common.

Spielberg is the highest-grossing director of all time at the box office. That doesn't happen by accident. And he only has one $1 billion hit to his name. That sort of success happens with consistency, which he's been able to sustain for more than five decades. But more than anything else he's done, audiences have shown up each and every time that Spielberg has dabbled in the science fiction genre — so much so that his six biggest movies all fall under the sci-fi umbrella. Here's the breakdown:

"Jurassic Park" – $1.05 billion worldwide "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" — $797 million worldwide "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" — $786 million worldwide "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" — $618 million worldwide "Ready Player One" – $607 million worldwide "War of the Worlds" — $606 million worldwide

Spielberg has made eight sci-fi movies of varying quality during his career prior to this year — his latest, "Disclosure Day," brings his total to nine. 1977's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and 2001's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" also fall into this category. The only one that wasn't an outright success in theaters, hampered by its large budget, was "A.I." Other than that, Spielberg's journeys into the realm of science fiction have generally performed better than any other genre he's dabbled in, and it's not particularly close.