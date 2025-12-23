This 1982 Sci-Fi Classic Held The No. 1 Box Office Spot Longer Than Any Other Movie

When James Cameron's "Titanic" was released in the Christmas season of 1997, no one expected it to do as well as it did. In fact, prior to its release, fans and pundits assumed it would bomb, as it had a then-astronomical production budget of $200 million. Cameron seemed to capture the hearts of the world, however, as "Titanic" has since made over $2.2 billion at the box office after multiple theatrical re-releases. Even now, it remains one of the five highest-grossing films of all time worldwide.

Back in the late '90s, though, it was shocking to see "Titanic" remain #1 at the domestic box office week after week throughout the entire Oscar season. It wasn't until "Lost in Space" came out on April 3, 1998, that "Titanic" was finally knocked down from its perch. Yet, despite holding the top spot in North America for 15 straight weeks, "Titanic" didn't actually break the record for spending the most weekends at #1 domestically.

As it so happens, that record remains with Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." By that point, Spielberg had already established himself as a maker of crowd-pleasing hits, as he had already directed "Jaws," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The dour, adult dramas of the 1970s were rapidly drawing to a close as a trend, and warm-hearted, effects-forward genre pictures were gaining audiences' attention instead. "E.T." dropped right into the middle of a changing marketplace on June 11, 1982, and shoved hard in the direction it was already facing. It went on to spend the next four months or so at #1 stateside.