Richard Attenborough Thought A Steven Spielberg Movie Was Better Than His Best Picture Winner

The late Richard Attenborough is an unquestioned legend. Largely known for his roles on screen in films like "The Great Escape" and "Miracle on 34th Street," he perhaps doesn't get enough credit for his work as a director. His finest hour came in 1982 when he stepped into the director's chair for "Gandhi." The biopic about the Indiana revolutionary Mahatma Gandhi went on to sweep the Academy Awards that year, culminating in a Best Picture win. It's the realization of a dream few filmmakers will ever know. Be that as it may, Attenborough believed a Steven Spielberg classic should have taken home the prize that year.

Released the same year, Spielberg's "E.T." was an acclaimed box office juggernaut and ultimately took in nearly $800 million worldwide. It was also up for Best Picture that year, with Spielberg and Attenborough competing for Best Director. Attenborough ultimately won out there as well. It was no contest in the minds of The Academy at the time. Attenborough wrote in the 1997 book "Steven Spielberg: A Biography" by Joseph McBride (via Entertainment Weekly)

"Steven and I were at opposite sides of the room, and when the winner's name was announced after all the speeches and such, I literally had to be nudged. I couldn't believe it. I got up from the table and it was a sort of knee-jerk actor's reaction. I didn't go to the podium, I went over to Spielberg. He got up, I put my arms 'round him, and I said, 'This isn't right, this should be yours.'"

Not unlike Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan" losing Best Picture to "Shakespeare in Love," the notion of "E.T." losing to "Gandhi" at the Oscars has been the subject of debate for more than 40 years. Did The Academy get it right? For whatever it's worth, even fresh off the win, Attenborough believed his film should have lost.