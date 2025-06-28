20 Years Ago, Tom Cruise Nearly Derailed One Of Steven Spielberg's Biggest Box Office Hits

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"He's such an intelligent, creative partner, and brings such great ideas to the set that we just spark each other. I love working with Tom Cruise." Those are the words of director Steven Spielberg speaking in the production notes for his 2005 sci-fi blockbuster "War of the Worlds." An adaptation of the famed H.G. Wells story of the same name, it was the second collaboration between Cruise and Spielberg in just a few years.

"It's a dream come true for me to be able to work with Steven Spielberg," Cruise added. "I grew up watching his movies, studying them. I often tease him that I know his movies better than he does!"

It seemed like a match made in heaven. The biggest actor in the world working with the biggest director. "Minority Report" was a big box office hit in 2002. Why not keep the party going? So they did and created an even bigger hit together the second time around. The only problem? Cruise, whose off-screen antics pulled so much focus from the movie itself that it soured the relationship between these two legends for well over a decade.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "War of the Worlds" 20 years later. We'll go over how it came to be, what went wrong on set, what went down during the now-infamous press tour, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?