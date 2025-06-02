Tom Cruise Faced Off Against Lilo & Stitch At The Box Office Once Before

This past Memorial Day weekend was one for the record books as Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" went up against Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" at the box office. Overall, the films helped collectively set a new record for the holiday, though it was "Lilo & Stitch" that won the day with a global box office take exceeding $300 million in a single weekend. Amazingly enough, though, this isn't the first time that Cruise battled the duo that is Lilo and Stitch at the box office, with the first match-up having shaken out quite differently.

In the summer of 2002, Cruise was heading up Steven Spielberg's sci-fi film "Minority Report," an adaptation of author Philip K. Dick's "The Minority Report." It was one of the most-anticipated movies of the summer and had a prime June release date on the calendar. Disney, meanwhile, had a new original 2D animated feature coming down the pipeline in the form of (you guessed it!) "Lilo & Stitch." Directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, it too was due to hit theaters in June on the very same day as this big-budget Cruise/Spielberg team-up.

"Minority Report" and "Lilo & Stitch" both reached theaters on June 21, 2002. In addition to being bolstered by very positive reviews, the movies also benefitted from the fact they were targeting decidedly different audiences. Mind you, the general moviegoing landscape was far removed from the one we know today. At the time, "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" was in its sixth weekend of release, while Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" had become the first movie to gross over $100 million in a single weekend stateside merely eight weeks earlier, just to provide some context.

What resulted was one of the closest battles for a number one movie at the box office we've ever seen. Ultimately, though, it was Cruise and Spielberg who would win the day against Disney's charming, family-friendly offering.