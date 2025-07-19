15 Highest-Grossing Movie Composers Of All Time

Steven Spielberg is the highest-grossing director with $10.7 billion in worldwide box office (not adjusted for inflation), with James Cameron right behind at $8.7 billion, basically one "Avatar" movie. The top-grossing actors include Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, and Chris Pratt each in the $14 billion range (unadjusted). Pretty darn impressive ... but film composers scoff at such meager numbers, probably while twirling their batons.

The highest-earning film composers don't just match these figures; they far exceed them. Movie composers get their due credit, as their work is frequently one of the most enjoyable and enduring parts of the films we love. But while we talk a lot about composers, it's not often that the conversation turns to what really matters in Hollywood — the money they make for movie studios. We're going to change that right now. You have seen their movies. You definitely know their work. Now find out who are the highest-grossing film composers of all time!