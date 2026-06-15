Guillermo Del Toro's Unmade Hellboy III Would've Concluded One Of The Best Superhero Trilogies

Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a look back at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

Guillermo del Toro's wild, cinematic imagination has led to him being attached to many unrealized projects over the years. It's a miracle on par with creating life that he finally got to make his dream "Frankenstein" movie. Of all the Del Toro projects that never happened, though — aside from maybe his canceled H.P. Lovecraft adaptation – the one unfulfilled del Toro movie that's left the biggest hole in fans' hearts is "Hellboy III."

Mike Mignola's Hellboy, a demon summoned to end the world who instead fights to save it, was the perfect superhero for del Toro, who loves monstrous outsiders. Del Toro's two "Hellboy" movies took the spooky gothic pulp of the comics and added a mile-wide streak of romance to Hellboy (Ron Perlman) and his friends at the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.), like fishman Abe Sapien (Doug Jones and David Hyde Pierce) and Stephen King-inspired firestarter Liz Sherman (Selma Blair).

Leading up to the 2008 release of "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," del Toro made it clear (via IGN) he wanted to do a third movie as his grand finale. Fans spent almost a decade hoping and praying ... as del Toro moved onto other projects like "Pacific Rim" and "Crimson Peak." Almost a decade later, in 2017, del Toro took to Twitter to gauge fan interest in "Hellboy III," promising to sit down with Mignola and Perlman if the excitement showed. It did, but a month later, del Toro delivered disappointing news:

"'Hellboy 3' Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it."

In a follow-up tweet, del Toro emphasized he was "Heartbroken — but, not up to me."