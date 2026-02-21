I've Been Reading Comics My Entire Life. Marvel And DC Aren't The Best Shared Universes, And It's Not Even Close

Superheroes are ubiquitous in American comic books, especially ones with Marvel or DC branding. Both companies pioneered the shared universe storytelling model, which is an ingenious business move: readers become not fans of one or two books, but fans of your entire publishing line. I'm a lifelong Marvel and DC fan, and so living proof of that model's success.

While my love for Marvel or DC has never totally faded, age has made me more conscious of their limitations. Characters and stories in Marvel or DC aren't on an arc, but a cycle, and that makes diminishing returns inevitable. But as I've grown, I've also realized comic books are much more than Marvel or DC. The most satisfying experience I've ever had with an American comic series? Reading Mike Mignola's "Hellboy" series front-to-back, from opening miniseries "Seed of Destruction" to the solemn "Hellboy in Hell."

Summoned from, well, Hell in 1944, Hellboy is a paranormal investigator with the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.). A soft-hearted demon, Hellboy hunts truly malicious monsters alongside other eccentric coworkers, like the fishman Abe Sapien, or the firestarter Liz Sherman. Since "Seed of Destruction" was published by Dark Horse Comics in 1994, Hellboy felt like it was giving audiences a peek of a world with a dark and grand history. In three decades since, Mignola has left few stones unturned.

Though Dark Horse started decades behind Marvel and DC, "Hellboy" has given them a universe that rivals the big two's scope. A spin-off "B.P.R.D." comic is a secondary spine of this "Mignolaverse," which is also home to 1930s pulp vigilante Lobster Johnson, Victorian supernatural detective Edward Grey aka Witchfinder, cursed Russian warrior Koshchei the Deathless, villains from Nimue the Blood Queen to the undead Black Flame, and even a version of Frankenstein's Monster.