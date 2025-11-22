Frankenstein's Monster Once Fought One Of Comics' Best Superheroes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" arrived more than 20 years after one of his other beloved movies about a monster learning to be a man — "Hellboy." Like the Creature, Hellboy was summoned into this world through no will of his own by men treading into God's domain. Since he was raised with love, he grew up into a monster-hunting hero, joined by his colorful coworkers at the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD).

What if I told you that these two characters had actually met once in the pages of Mike Mignola's original "Hellboy" comics? Hellboy winds up in a wrestling ring with the brainwashed Monster during the "Hellboy in Mexico" arc. Set in 1956, Hellboy goes AWOL for several months and has some booze-fueled misadventures across Mexico; hence, the other title for the original one-shot, "A Drunken Blur." He even briefly becomes a luchador, or a masked Mexican wrestler. (That's a long story, but "Hellboy in Mexico" is one worth reading.)

Hellboy faces Frankenstein in "Hellboy: House of the Living Dead," drawn by Richard Corben, who also drew the movie-inspiring arc "Hellboy: The Crooked Man." In Mexico, Hellboy is lured to a private wrestling match held by the villainous Dr. Kogan, when Hellboy goes to rescue a woman, Sonia, who Kogan is holding hostage. First, he has to wrestle Kogan's champion, Frankenstein, introduced by being awoken with an electrical generator.

(In the unfinished prequel "Frankenstein Undone" by Mignola and artist Ben Stenbeck, the Monster decides "Frankenstein" is his name since it was his father's. So though it remains a debate whether calling the Creature "Frankenstein" is correct or not, that's what we will do here.)