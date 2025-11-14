Guillermo Del Toro Thinks Four Of His Past Movies Were Actually Frankenstein Stories

"Only four?" If you're asking that after that headline, you're not alone. Guillermo del Toro has finally made the glorious "Frankenstein" movie he's wanted to make since he was a child. Yet you can see the echoes of Mary Shelley and James Whale in every movie del Toro has made. His brand as a storyteller is misunderstood monsters and tumultuous father-son relationships, the hallmarks of any "Frankenstein" iteration.

In a recent appearance on the "Indiewire Filmmaker's Toolkit" podcast, del Toro listed four of his films that he thinks are especially close to "Frankenstein" — "Cronos," "Mimic," "Blade II," and "Hellboy."

"Cronos," del Toro's first feature film, stars Jesús Gris (Federico Luppi), an old Mexican man transformed into a vampire. Not through a bite, but through a clockwork device created by an immortality-seeking alchemist (someone just like Dr. Frankenstein). Jesús' pale vampiric appearance resembles Boris Karloff as the Creature. "The scar is a Frankenstein scar on his forehead," del Toro said to IndieWire:

October Films

In del Toro's "Frankenstein," he adds a new dimension to the Creature's (Jacob Elordi) torment; he cannot die, so there is literally no way for him to escape a life of rejection and pain. Del Toro adds a breathtaking scene where the Creature steals a stick of dynamite from his creator (Oscar Isaac) and demands Victor light it. The Creature holds it close, praying the small spark on the fuse is his salvation. Alas, the dynamite explodes and his body heals as it always does.

"Cronos" is another film about the pain of eternal life, and one where the sun (anathema to vampires) represents life. One of the key changes del Toro makes to the "Frankenstein" novel is ending the story with the Creature accepting himself, symbolized by him standing in a warm sunrise.