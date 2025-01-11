Hellboy Creator Mike Mignola's Favorite Monster Movie Is A Universal Horror Classic

As the creator of Hellboy and artist of the half-demon hero's many adventures into darkness, Mike Mignola is comics' foremost expert on monsters. Hellboy is an agent of the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.) and has vanquished every type of monster under the full moon, from vampires to werewolves to dragons to his demonic kin. "Hellboy" comics range from simple short stories to pulp epics as good as any blockbuster movie; you don't get the modern reinvention of "Creature Commandos" without the B.P.R.D.

But what is Mignola's own favorite monster movie? Despite also being the creator of Hellboy's amphibian sidekick Abe Sapien, it's not "The Creature From The Black Lagoon" and its underwater horror Gill-man.

It's James Whale's "Bride of Frankenstein" and Mignola isn't alone; "Bride" often ranks as the best of the black-and-white Universal monster movies. Whale's movie is so good that Blumhouse has said it's one Universal Horror movie it'll never remake, since it can't beat the classic.

In the foreword of "B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth" Volume 1, Mignola wrote:

"In 'Bride of Frankenstein' (my all-time favorite monster movie), the great Dr. Pretorius raises a glass of gin (his only weakness) and toasts, 'To a new world of gods and monsters.' And in the 'B.P.R.D.'/'Hellboy' world, that's where we are now."

Speaking to Vulture in 2015 about his favorite "Frankenstein" stories, Mignola again listed "Bride" alongside Mary Shelley's original novel, Whale's first 1931 film, "Penny Dreadful," the old Marvel Comics' "Frankenstein," and Bernie Wrightson's beautiful illustrated edition of the book. When recommending "Bride of Frankenstein," Mignola discussed how both Whale's striking images and the melancholy of the Monster spoke to him:

"It's really one of the great movie experiences where you think you know what it's going to be but it's so much weirder, and so much better than anything you could've imagined. It's so full of these striking, powerful images. Frankenstein's monster is essentially crucified on a tree in this wonderful, bizarre-looking forest, or chained into this giant chair. It's just a parade of really great, powerful images. There are scenes in the movie where he's down in this crypt and he says, 'Love dead, hate living.' You know, like, will you make a friend for me?"

Mignola even drew a "Bride of Frankenstein" poster in his own signature style, featuring Hellboy standing alongside Boris Karloff's Creature and Elsa Lanchester's Bride:

Mike Mignola

You don't have to look too closely to see lots of "Frankenstein" influence throughout the "Hellboy" comics.