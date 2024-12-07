The Universal Horror Classic That Blumhouse Isn't Interesting In Remaking

Blumhouse Productions is one of the most successful horror houses in Hollywood, but the studio's remakes and sequels to bona fide spooky classics have proven to be a mixed bag. There have been dull efforts like "The Exorcist: Believer" but also impressive reboots like Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man," not to mention David Gordon Green's polarizing "Halloween" trilogy. Despite his company's willingness to resurrect iconic properties, however, some horror classics are apparently off-limits, even for Jason Blum and the gang of ghouls.

While speaking to Den of Geek, Blum revealed why his banner hasn't pressed ahead with plans to reboot the 1935 classic "Bride of Frankenstein," noting that it doesn't align with Blumhouse's frightening vision for the Universal Monsters:

"I don't really know what we would do with it; it's kind of a case-by-case basis. It was always sort of funny or always sort of campy, and I could never get a path to making it like a straight horror movie, and so we didn't tackle it."

Given that Blumhouse has produced hit horror comedies like "Freaky" and "Happy Death Day," it's surprising to learn that Blum is against making a fun "Bride of Frankenstein" movie. That said, it's good to know that Blum doesn't want to cash-in on popular IPs just for the sake of it, as he believes the Universal Monsters should be terrifying.