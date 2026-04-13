The Tragic History Of Guillermo Del Toro's At The Mountains Of Madness, The Best Horror Movie Never Made

Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a weekly lookback at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that came within striking distance of reality, but never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is a relentless dreamer and a voracious consumer of culture. He's also insatiably curious. I've heard him say multiple times that the day he stops being curious is the day he will die.

The man's art is a matter of life or death to him. When a project fires his imagination, he pours every ounce of his talents into its creation. He can do it all: write, design, storyboard with an incredible degree of intricacy, and bring an uncommon level of complexity to a narrative. He's a storyteller who thinks deeply about not just what he's saying but how he's saying it.

"Pan's Labyrinth" firmly established del Toro as a prestige filmmaker. He directly segued into "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," which would've been a much bigger success had it not released a week before "The Dark Knight." This was a huge strategic error on Universal's part, because del Toro's next film for the studio was going to be his H.P. Lovecraft-inspired passion project: "At the Mountains of Madness."

This movie was del Toro's shot at making an ambitious piece of blockbuster prestige horror, an Antarctic tale of terror packed with tentpole production value, stomach-turning makeup effects, and rigorous location shooting. At $150 million, it was a commercial gamble, but with James Cameron producing and Tom Cruise attached to star, it seemed like a carefully managed risk. Having read the script, I believe it could've been one of the greatest horror movies ever made. Instead, it will likely forever be known as the greatest horror movie never made.