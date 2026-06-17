10 Best Prime Video TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Amazon might not have the streaming presence it does without "Transparent." The series was released in 2014, the time when Americans at large were beginning to develop an awareness of trans people not as a fringe community, but as their celebrities (Laverne Cox became the first trans person to be nominated for an acting Emmy in 2014; Caitlyn Jenner came out in 2015), neighbors, friends, children, and, in some cases, parents.

Jeffrey Tambor — then widely known as the bumbling, backwards-thinking father from "Arrested Development" — won two Emmy Awards for portraying Maura Pfefferman, a trans woman who doesn't live as a woman or come out to her family until her 70s. That premise in and of itself was revolutionary for the time, especially as it was treated with exceptional nuance, empathy, and intimacy. (Creator Joey Soloway loosely based the series on their own experiences with their trans mother.) But it goes beyond merely inviting a mostly cis audience to see what life for a trans person in the circumstances would be like — in fact, it asks them to look inward as much as outward.

"Transparent" has a complicated legacy. Even putting aside the allegations surrounding Tambor's firing and the series' messy attempt to resolve its plot without him, its handling of trans issues now reads as deeply subjective or poorly aged, to mention nothing of its problematic casting of a cis actor as a trans character. It was, however, the show that got many audiences speaking seriously about trans issues for the first time. It also put Amazon on the map by becoming the first streaming show to win in the Best Series category at the Golden Globes.