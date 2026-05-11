Reacher's Fate Decided By Prime Video Ahead Of Season 4 Debut

In a move that will surprise absolutely nobody, Prime Video has renewed "Reacher" for a fifth season ahead of its Season 4 debut. In the wake of "Reacher" Season 3 breaking a huge Prime Video record, the streamer has officially green-lit a fifth season, ensuring Alan Ritchson's hulking bruiser will return for even more action in the future. An official release date for Season 4 has yet to be confirmed, but Prime Video is clearly confident enough in the show's continued appeal, which makes sense given how well the series has been received thus far.

Obviously, it remains to be seen how well the upcoming episodes will fare, but the response to Season 3 was positive enough that it bodes well for the show's ongoing success. According to Prime Video, Season 3 reached 54.6 million viewers globally in its first 19 days on the service, making it, at the time, the platform's most-watched season of TV since the well-received first season of the "Fallout" video game TV series. "Reacher" did falter during its second run of episodes, admittedly, with even Ritchson admitting that something went wrong in Season 2. But things got firmly back on track with the third season, as Ritchson's ex-military policeman faced off against arguably his most formidable foe yet in the (giant) form of Olivier Richter's brute of a bodyguard, Pauli Van Hoven.

All of which raises the question: How does "Reacher" aim to top itself with its next batch of episodes? Clearly however, the executives at Prime Video are convinced that showrunner Nick Santora has it in him.