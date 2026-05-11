Reacher's Fate Decided By Prime Video Ahead Of Season 4 Debut
In a move that will surprise absolutely nobody, Prime Video has renewed "Reacher" for a fifth season ahead of its Season 4 debut. In the wake of "Reacher" Season 3 breaking a huge Prime Video record, the streamer has officially green-lit a fifth season, ensuring Alan Ritchson's hulking bruiser will return for even more action in the future. An official release date for Season 4 has yet to be confirmed, but Prime Video is clearly confident enough in the show's continued appeal, which makes sense given how well the series has been received thus far.
Obviously, it remains to be seen how well the upcoming episodes will fare, but the response to Season 3 was positive enough that it bodes well for the show's ongoing success. According to Prime Video, Season 3 reached 54.6 million viewers globally in its first 19 days on the service, making it, at the time, the platform's most-watched season of TV since the well-received first season of the "Fallout" video game TV series. "Reacher" did falter during its second run of episodes, admittedly, with even Ritchson admitting that something went wrong in Season 2. But things got firmly back on track with the third season, as Ritchson's ex-military policeman faced off against arguably his most formidable foe yet in the (giant) form of Olivier Richter's brute of a bodyguard, Pauli Van Hoven.
All of which raises the question: How does "Reacher" aim to top itself with its next batch of episodes? Clearly however, the executives at Prime Video are convinced that showrunner Nick Santora has it in him.
Reacher Season 4 is already shaping up to be a standout
While it remains to be seen just how the "Reacher" creatives will outdo themselves with the upcoming episodes, there's plenty working in the show's favor. "Reacher" Season 4 is based on the Lee Child book with the most outlandish reveal in the franchise, "Gone Tomorrow," and will see Jack Reacher in full-on investigation mode as he uncovers a government conspiracy in the wake of an apparent suicide on a New York subway car.
Details about how the show will adapt this story — which takes place in a post-9/11 New York — remain sparse, but we do know a few things about "Reacher" Season 4. Alongside a returning Alan Ritchson, the next pack of episodes will welcome newcomers Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Roberston to the "Reacher" universe. Season 4 will also feature Indonesian singers AGNEZ MO and Anggun. Meanwhile Ritchson has promised that "Reacher" Season 4 will be the "bloodiest" yet, which, considering last season included one of the show's most brutal face-offs ever in the Reacher vs. Paulie fight, is saying something.
Filming for Season 4 wrapped in November 2025, so Prime Video are clearly happy with what the show's cast and crew delivered. To quote the official statement by Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios:
"The series' ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We're excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season 4's debut and to build on this incredible momentum."
In the meantime, fans will have to continue waiting for an official premiere date for "Reacher" Season 4 (which, given this renewal confirmation, shouldn't be far off).