Reacher Season 4 Is Based On The Lee Child Book With The Most Bonkers Reveal In The Whole Series

"Reacher" fans, believe me when I say you're going to want to keep a close eye on this one. The Prime Video series has quickly become must-watch, appointment viewing for dads and action junkies everywhere. Buoyed by Alan Ritchson's super-accurate casting as the hulking vigilante Jack Reacher and the entire creative team's penchant for translating author Lee Child's novels into faithful adaptations on the screen, the streaming show has had no problems whatsoever keeping the good times rolling. That's about to give way to an impending fourth season that appears to be taking its cues from one of the most unforgettable books in the entire series.

After season 3 adapted Child's "Persuader," pitting Reacher against as big a foe as he's ever had the misfortune of crossing paths with (in the form of Paulie, played by Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters), season 4 looks set to up the ante even more. The news comes courtesy of Ritchson himself, who posted on his personal Instagram account a picture of himself holding "Gone Tomorrow," the thirteenth installment in Child's franchise. In his post, the star quoted a brief excerpt from the book along with the news:

"The thing about subway cars is you step on one and you never know what's going to happen." REACHER Season 4 will be based on "Gone Tomorrow" by Lee Child

On the face of it, the premise feels like as typical a Reacher plot as it gets. To paraphrase the official Goodreads synopsis, the book follows Reacher as he's traveling on a subway car in New York City with five other strangers early in the morning. Naturally, one of them is hiding a massive secret that soon sucks our main hero right into the middle of the action. The story promises a "race" through the streets of Manhattan, a "shadow war" waged by persons unknown, and even what's described as Reacher looking his "worst enemy" square in the eye when it's all said and done. That's just the synopsis, though. Readers know full well that this is merely a cover for arguably the most bonkers plot turns in the entire series.

Read on for more, but be mindful of major spoilers to follow.