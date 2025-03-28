The Reacher Season 3 Finale's Most Dramatic Death Is Way Worse In The Book

This post contains spoilers for the "Reacher" season 3 finale.

The walking tree that is Alan Ritchson has deftly delivered another dose of heavy-handed justice in the third season of "Reacher," which fixed everything that was wrong with season 2. Season 3 had it all: Deception, intrigue, and Reacher finally facing a villain who seems more suited to take on Godzilla than our former military police investigator.

Standing at a ridiculous 7'2", Olivier Richters as Paul Masseralla will go down as one of the best characters on the show to date. The Dutch weightlifter did an excellent job of bringing the hulking henchman to life and making even Alan Ritchson look small. In what felt like a combative triathlon, Reacher fought Paulie over land, sea, and even spent an alarmingly long time hanging from mid-air in a barn. It was a stunning spectacle of both actors' physicality and a brilliantly choreographed fight to the death. However, how it all ended might have shocked some viewers.

We all knew that Reacher would somehow take Paulie down, but what might surprise fans of the Reacher books is that Quinn's imposing enforcer fell through very different means in the novels. In the show, it took nearly drowning and a malfunctioning machine gun to bring the giant down, but in the original book, Reacher applied perhaps even more brutal methods to win this battle of David XL versus Goliath — so much so that it might well have been too graphic to even film for the show.

