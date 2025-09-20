Alan Ritchson Makes A Reacher Season 4 Promise That Should Have Fans Very Excited

How on Earth are Alan Ritchson and the "Reacher" writers going to outdo the explosive third season, which was based on the best book in Lee Child's original series, "Persuader?" By packing the fourth with more fights than we've ever seen, according to Ritchson. The star of Prime Video's hugely popular action series spoke to Men's Journal and hyped up the upcoming season, calling it "a gauntlet" and "a labyrinth of fights" in which Jack Reacher will face off against more faceless thugs than he's ever had to deal with — which considering this show is essentially a fight montage broken up by cursory dialogue scenes, is saying something.

"Reacher" season 4 is based on the book with the most bonkers reveal in the whole series, "Gone Tomorrow." Entry number 13 in Child's now 29-novel-long series, "Gone Tomorrow," sees Reacher uncovering a clandestine international terrorist plot after he witnesses a suicide on the New York subway. The fourth season is currently filming in Philadelphia, and looks to have moved the action to that city rather than revisiting the Big Apple, where Reacher spent most of his time in season 2. But alongside a location shift, it seems "Reacher" season 4 will also be absolutely packed with fight scenes.

As Ritchson told Men's Journal during a break in filming the new season, "We shot 11 fights in the first four weeks, and we've never shot anything close to that pace. Everywhere Reacher turns, he's got another group on his heels. It's fun, wild, and nonstop, and we haven't done anything like it yet." To drive the point home, the actor went on to claim that by the end of most shooting days he's covered in "a sweet mixture of both fake and real blood," adding, "I don't think I have any real blood today, which is rare."