Reacher Season 3's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is As Unstoppable As Alan Ritchson Himself

Tom Cruise who? Hulking action star Alan Ritchson has now played beloved antihero and skull-knocking machine Jack Reacher in more adaptations of Lee Child's bestselling book series than the Reacher before him (who's currently busy risking life and limb as a different beloved action hero), and judging by the reviews for "Reacher" season 3, it's a role Ritchson was meant to play.

The three-episode premiere of the Prime Video series' latest season dropped on the Amazon-owned streaming service this week, and the response from fans and critics alike so far has been impressively positive. The season currently boasts a 97% Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, meaning that 28 of the 29 RT-approved critics who previewed the season liked or loved it (it maintained a coveted 100% for quite a while). It's enough to bump the new season into the Certified Fresh category, which puts it in the company of other great 2025 releases like the third seasons of "Yellowjackets," "Invincible," and "The White Lotus," the audacious second season of "Severance," and the first season of Max's incredible medical drama "The Pitt."

Unlike most of the aforementioned shows, though, "Reacher" offers a specific brand of pulpy, testosterone-fueled thrills and a hero who always punches people for the good of the nation. On the surface, it's exactly the kind of quasi-patriotic, action-packed programming that has stealthily become Prime Video's bread and butter (see also: "Jack Ryan," "The Terminal List"), making it a hit that has more in common with "Yellowstone" than "Yellowjackets." But "Reacher" has a secret sauce in the form of its coyly subversive scripts and a surprisingly well-rounded and endearing mythic hero — not to mention the actor who plays him.