I Love Boosters Review: A Delirious, Overwhelming, And Hilarious Satire

Do you feel exploited, especially for the efforts of your labor? Are you upset, perhaps even personally insulted, by the way the creative elite of the world treat people like mere subjects? Have you ever wished you could change the fabric of reality? If you said "yes" to any or all of these, then Boots Riley's new film, "I Love Boosters," is for you. For those who've been following the burgeoning filmmaking career of Riley, the movie won't be a complete surprise. It's a surrealist, socially conscious satire in a similar fashion to Riley's first two projects, the feature film "Sorry to Bother You" and the limited TV series "I'm a Virgo." Yet there's a particular energy to "I Love Boosters" that feels like Riley has become more comfortable behind the camera.

Riley's public persona lives in conjunction with his work, and all of it generally is aimed at activism in some form. As such, most of his work, whether his film and TV show or his music with the group The Coup, tends to keep his activism at the forefront. (Two of The Coup's albums are entitled "Kill My Landlord" and "Steal This Album," for instance.) "I Love Boosters" certainly wears its politics and social commentary on its sleeve, yet these are only elements in the massive brush that Riley is painting with. "I Love Boosters" isn't some thinly veiled manifesto, but a heady, delirious, hilarious genre-bending comedy in its own right. Despite some unevenness in its structure, the movie feels like Riley has found a way to be crowd-pleasing as a filmmaker while not losing his distinctive voice.