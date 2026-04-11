This 2007 Sci-Fi Box Office Flop Should Be Considered A Masterpiece Nearly 2 Decades Later

Filmmaker Richard Kelly's 2007 dark comedy "Southland Tales" is a complex and chaotic dystopian tale that unfortunately went over terribly when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, leading to a severely cut-down version that ended up getting a limited theatrical release. "Southland Tales" was a full-blown theatrical bomb and the cut version went over poorly with critics as well. Here's the thing, though: "Southland Tales" is a sci-fi comedy masterpiece that's both a reflection of post-9/11 America and a prescient look into what is now our present.

Set in an alternate 2008, three years after the town of Abilene, Texas was leveled by a nuclear weapon, "Southland Tales" is a fever dream of a film that somehow captures what it's like living in contemporary America. Not only that, but its ensemble cast is truly bonkers, with performances from Dwayne Johnson (back when he was just shedding "The Rock" moniker on posters), Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mandy Moore, Justin Timberlake, Seann William Scott, Amy Poehler, Kevin Smith, Christopher Lambert, Bai Ling, Wallace Shawn, and more.

The Cannes Cut of the movie was eventually released on a limited edition Blu-ray from Arrow Video in 2021, highlighting that "Southland Tales" had become something of a cult classic since its release. These days? It feels even more brilliant than ever, even if the ending will probably always leave fans a bit confused.