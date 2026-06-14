15 Greatest Best Picture Oscar Nominees That Didn't Win

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The Academy Awards are an annual celebration of greatness in the movies, but no one would mistake it for an objective look at the best that cinema has to offer. The Best Picture winner is awarded the singular prize, but the rest of the nominees are all intended to represent equally impressive greatness across the board. It's unlikely that the rest of us will always — or even sometimes — agree with every pick, and that's perfectly okay.

Even when a terrific film wins Best Picture (we've ranked the Best Picture winners of the 21st century so far, if you're interested), both the odds and subjective tastes mean that plenty of equally strong (or even stronger) movies are settling for the nomination. It may, or may not, surprise you to learn that some of your favorite films, ones you'd probably suspect won Best Picture for their given year, actually had to settle for the nomination itself.

It's worth noting that this is not a list of Best Picture nominees that should have won. It's a reminder that great films are great films because they stand the test of time, not because they won an award a few months after they were released.

These are the greatest Best Picture nominees that didn't actually win the award.