The Tragic Real-Life Story That Inspired Bridge On The River Kwai

"The Bridge on the River Kwai" is one of the great prisoners of war films, balancing contemplative moments with heart-pumping action and intrigue. The film compares and contrasts the honor systems of clashing, warring cultures, focusing on individual interactions between POWs and their captors during the notorious Siam-Burma railway project. Unfortunately, the real-life forced labor that constructed the Burma railway was a hopeless and brutal death sentence that didn't allow much time for self-reflection.

Directed by David Lean and scripted by blacklisted writers Carl Foreman and Michael Wilson, "The Bridge on the River Kwai" is based on a novel written by French author, spy, and former POW Pierre Boulle. Both the film and the novel are fictional accounts of the forced labor camps along the Burma-Siam railway, chillingly nicknamed the "Death Railway." Interestingly, protagonist Colonel Nicholson, played by Alec Guinness, and those who serve under him are British rather than French, even though Boulle based his character on fellow French POWs he met while under forced labor in Vichy French Indochina. The novel and the film explore the honor code of Nicholson, who is determined and headstrong in his pursuit to help build the railway bridge, even if the task is under orders of the occupying forces.