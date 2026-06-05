It's 2026 And I Just Watched Scary Movie For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

As a lifelong horror movie fan and devotee of the late, great Wes Craven, I practically grew up on "Scream" and its first two sequels, and loved to wax rhapsodic about how clever they were as meta-commentary on the slasher film and horror in general. Before the series went on to birth four more sequels, the "Scream" trilogy had an awkward capper in "Scream 3," which, upon release, felt like the series' odd duck. The film's suspenseful, sure, but it also features Jenny McCarthy leaning into caricature, Carrie Fisher appearing as Not Carrie Fisher, Parker Posey doing her shtick, and a cameo from Jay and Silent Bob. "Scream" was always a satire, and though the third film wasn't intended as a comedy, it came pretty dang close to parodying itself.

That's a big factor in why I didn't bother seeing "Scary Movie," released the same year as "Scream 3" by the Weinsteins (clearly thinking they could play both sides against the middle, and being correct), since a full-on parody felt too redundant. "Scary Movie" also had an uneven reputation, to be charitable, with some finding it hilarious and others acting as if it ran over their boot. On the eve of the release of the new "Scary Movie," I took the opportunity to finally see what all the fuss was about, and discovered that all of the above applied.

Director Keenen Ivory Wayans, actors/writers/brothers Shawn and Marlon, and the rest of the team stuff "Scary Movie" with so many gags that some hit hard while others land with a (literal) wet fart. It's a dubious film, one which is as superfluous as it is occasionally funny, and it's more commendable for bolstering the careers of Anna Faris and Regina Hall than for starting its own franchise.