The Worst Scream Movie In The Horror Franchise, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Beyond the obvious difficulties that come with being the final part of a trilogy, "Scream 3" had a few major obstacles ahead of it. First was that longtime "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson left the project. The second was that Neve Campbell had a limited schedule that the production had to work around. Third was that the recent Columbine massacre, one of America's first major school shootings, sparked a wave of speculation over the social influence of movie violence.

The result of all this was a movie where Williamson's sharp dialogue is missing, Sidney feels ignored for large sections of the narrative, and most of the violence feels oddly muted. The first two movies felt like horror comedies, with an emphasis on the horror; "Scream 3" feels like an action comedy, with an emphasis on the comedy. To be fair, it is a good comedy, with Jennifer (Parker Posey) and Gale serving as perhaps the most charming character duo in the series, but it's not the tone most fans want or expect from a "Scream" film.

The good news is that, like most of the "Scream" sequels, its thematic material has aged well over time. The film's commentary on the treatment of women in Hollywood felt even more astute and cutting in light of the #MeToo movement, in much the same way that the "Scream 4" killers' obsession over internet clout feels increasingly relevant in today's social media-poisoned age. Like most of the franchise, "Scream 3" was surprisingly ahead of the curve. It might be a messy, awkward film that gave Gale an oddly terrible haircut, but it's still a fun time that's worth the watch. At the very least, it's better than "Scream" (2022).