Scary Movie 2 Was Nearly This Oscar-Winning Legend's Final Major Project

Consider this filmography — "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," "On the Waterfront," and so on. It goes without saying that Marlon Brando starred in some great movies throughout his career, but his oeuvre wasn't limited to prestige cinema. In fact, the Oscar-winning actor almost starred in the Wayans Brothers' "Scary Movie 2," which would likely have been his final major film role if all had gone according to plan.

Speaking to Empire, the filmmaking siblings revealed that Brando was originally set to play Father McFeely, James Wood's priest character in the movie's "Exorcist" spoofing opening scene. However, he was removed from the project due to his health issues at the time. As Shawn Wayans told it:

"Everybody was giddy to see [Brando], but also afraid, because we'd seen how ill he was. [Director] Keenen [Ivory Wayans] had a heart and pulled the plug on it, because he didn't want to be the guy that killed the Godfather."

Ultimately, Brando never got to appear in the "Scary Movie" franchise, and the actor reportedly gave up his salary since he was unable to complete the project. Despite his health struggles, though, "The Godfather" star's on-set appearances made a positive impression on the film's cast.