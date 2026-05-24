Scary Movie 2 Was Nearly This Oscar-Winning Legend's Final Major Project
Consider this filmography — "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," "On the Waterfront," and so on. It goes without saying that Marlon Brando starred in some great movies throughout his career, but his oeuvre wasn't limited to prestige cinema. In fact, the Oscar-winning actor almost starred in the Wayans Brothers' "Scary Movie 2," which would likely have been his final major film role if all had gone according to plan.
Speaking to Empire, the filmmaking siblings revealed that Brando was originally set to play Father McFeely, James Wood's priest character in the movie's "Exorcist" spoofing opening scene. However, he was removed from the project due to his health issues at the time. As Shawn Wayans told it:
"Everybody was giddy to see [Brando], but also afraid, because we'd seen how ill he was. [Director] Keenen [Ivory Wayans] had a heart and pulled the plug on it, because he didn't want to be the guy that killed the Godfather."
Ultimately, Brando never got to appear in the "Scary Movie" franchise, and the actor reportedly gave up his salary since he was unable to complete the project. Despite his health struggles, though, "The Godfather" star's on-set appearances made a positive impression on the film's cast.
Natasha Lyonne briefly worked with Marlon Brando on Scary Movie 2
The aforementioned "Scary Movie 2" exorcism sequence would have seen Marlon Brando star opposite Natasha Lyonne, who played the demonically possessed Megan Voorhees in the movie. In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the performer recalled her interactions with Brando on the set being memorable moments in her career. Here's what Lyonne had to say on the matter:
"He had an oxygen tank, and he just kind of held my boob, because that was in the script. He was supposed to be like, 'The power of Christ compels you ...' I just remember being like, 'Ah, this is the surrealism that [poet] André Breton, [artist] Salvador Dali were talking about."
Lyonne added that filming the scene reminded her that she had a pretty awesome job. She also has a VHS copy of her and Brando shooting the scene, which she feels lucky to have. Unfortunately, the rest of the world won't get to see their exchange, even if the idea of Brando playing a priest in a Wayans Brothers' movie sounds like a hoot.
If anything, Brando being part of "Scary Movie 2" would have meant that the actor's swan song would have been seen by the masses. As it stands, Brando's final movie (the animated comedy "Big Bug Man") is almost impossible to watch today, but at least he left behind a treasure chest full of great flicks that are readily available.