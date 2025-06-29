Why It's Impossible To Watch Marlon Brando's Last Movie

Marlon Brando was the most consequential actor of the 20th century and, when he could resist his desire to dominate a production to its detriment, arguably the best. When he brought his method-acting brilliance to the big screen, he changed the way people taught and thought about acting. Obviously, not all directors and teachers bought into the Lee Strasberg and Stella Adler-championed process, but just about every aspiring performer in the 1950s and 1960s wanted to connect with theatergoers and moviegoers as ecstatically as Brando. Thanks to a string of legendary films that included "A Streetcar Named Desire," "The Wild One," and "On the Waterfront," he was a silver screen rock star.

And yet Brando was so frustratingly mercurial and unpredictable in his choice of film projects that, as the 1960s wore on, he was more exhausting than he was exciting. This changed in 1972 when he turned in two of his finest performances in "The Godfather" and "Last Tango in Paris," but he never roared like this again. There was tremendous excitement when director Arthur Penn paired him with Jack Nicholson in the Western "The Missouri Breaks," yet Brando spoiled the event by reimagining his character, a feared regulator, by turning him into a master of disguise (though, as brought off by Brando, the hired killer is actually horrible at concealment). Brando then went on hiatus throughout most of the 1980s, giving a decent performance in John G. Avildsen's flat "The Formula" before returning to semi-form nine years later as a conscience-stricken barrister in Euzhan Palcy's South African apartheid drama "A Dry White Season" (a searing film that is heartbreakingly relevant again).

Brando gave his last truly great performance by expertly sending up his Don Corleone persona in Andrew Bergman's uproarious gangster comedy "The Freshman," after which he squandered his talent in films that were either ho-hum ("Don Juan DeMarco") or perfectly lousy ("The Island of Dr. Moreau"). When Brando died in 2004 at the age of 80, it appeared that Frank Oz's heist flick "The Score" would be the star's swan song. Essentially, it is. But he finished work on one last project before his death, one that, unfortunately, appears to have been permanently shelved. Were we denied one last magnificent Brando performance? That seems unlikely.