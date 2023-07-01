Marlon Brando Only Made One Movie With Jack Nicholson, And It Was A Mess

When Marlon Brando signed on to star opposite Jack Nicholson in Arthur Penn's revisionist 1976 Western, "The Missouri Breaks," he'd just reestablished himself as arguably the greatest actor of the 20th century. His Oscar-winning portrayal of Don Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" was a transformative coup de cinema, which he followed up with a shockingly primal performance in Bernardo Bertolucci's "Last Tango in Paris." Brando had achieved new, previously inconceivable heights. He had, in the words of The New Yorker's Pauline Kael, "altered the face of an art form."

No one expected an encore. They expected another revelatory turn from this unruly god of method acting. He ramped up expectations by taking a four-year break, upon returning, teaming with Nicholson, who'd just won Best Actor for setting the screen ablaze as Randall McMurphy in Miloš Forman's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Penn had proved with 1970s "Little Big Man" that he knew his way around a revisionist Western, and, perhaps most importantly, that he could manage run-amok movie star egos (like Warren Beatty and Dustin Hoffman). The conditions seemed perfect for the crafting of something special.

"The Missouri Breaks" is certainly special. Written by Thomas McGuane (and rewritten by Robert Towne), this tale of Montana horse rustlers being hunted by an eccentric regulator is an aimless amble that amuses and confounds in equal measure. It's a classic of the your-mileage-may-vary form, and, unsurprisingly, the most divisive figure in the film is Brando.