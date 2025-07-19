All 4 I Know What You Did Last Summer Movies, Ranked

He might not have as much of a legacy as Ghostface, but the hook-wielding Ben Willis left a mark in the surge of '90s slasher movies when he told a group of irresponsible teens, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Cutting into the competition of masked killers in 1997, the film helped boost the careers of stars like Jennifer Love-Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe.

The horror franchise returned this year with a legacy sequel that (in keeping with the legacy sequel title trend) is also simply called "I Know What You Did Last Summer"). Hewitt and Prinze reprise their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson, and a new group of teens are forced to confront past mistakes that turn a hit-and-run into a horrifying killing spree.

Incredibly, this is the fourth movie in a series that has spanned almost three decades. There have been highs and lows, and people swearing to take things to their grave, coincidentally, before they end up in one a year later. But after all this time, which is the best of the batch and a summer worth remembering? To find out, join us as we go back to the beginning and make our way through every "I Know What You Did Last Summer" movie and revisit some decent scares and some terrifying choices, starting with one film from the franchise that you probably didn't even know existed, and honestly has no reason to.