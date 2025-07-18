I Know What You Did Last Summer's Surprise Cameo Nods To The Series' Most Controversial Element

This article contains major spoilers for "I Know What You Did Last Summer" 2025.

1997's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," along with the series of films (and TV show) that followed it, is generally regarded as a slasher. More specifically, it's a whodunit slasher, the type that carries on the tradition of murder mysteries made famous by Agatha Christie as much as they revel in staging kill scenes. This type of slasher tends to tone down the element of the supernatural as seen in something like John Carpenter's "Halloween," which contains a lot of mysterious goings-on involving its masked killer that can't be easily explained or rationalized. This tone for "IKWYDLS" was established in large part by Lois Duncan's 1973 novel of the same name, but "IKWYDLS" screenwriter Kevin Williamson reworked the murder mystery into a more true-to-form slasher, much to Duncan's chagrin.

Because of this reputation for the series to be grounded in reality, fans of the "IKWYDLS" franchise have generally rejected the second direct-to-video sequel "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer," which turns The Fisherman character into a supernatural ghost demon menacing another group of guilty young people. To be fair, that sequel's connection to the first two films is kept vague, as it turns the story of Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her friends into a sort of urban legend that now has the power to literally haunt people who commit the crime of manslaughter. Is the supernatural Fisherman (Don Shanks) supposed to be the spirit of Ben Willis (Muse Watson) or his son, Will (Matthew Settle), or just a ghost figure all his own?

With the release of this month's legacy sequel, also titled "I Know What You Did Last Summer," those particular questions are now moot, as director/co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-writer Sam Lansky have brought the action back to Southport, North Carolina, with a Fisherman who is once again flesh and blood. Robinson doesn't jettison all aspects of the supernatural, however. Instead, she embraces them and acknowledges the series' longstanding use of supernatural elements in a big way with the surprise cameo return of the deceased Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) in an unabashedly spooky nightmare scene.