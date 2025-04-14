An Unmade I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Could Have Changed The Franchise Completely

Given the juggernaut that the "Scream" franchise became, it feels like that property is the obvious and uncontested champion of the wave of teen horror films that it spawned. Not so fast, Ghostface — while other contenders like the "Urban Legend" and "Dracula 2000" movies petered out long ago, the Fisherman manages to keep coming back for more.

That's right: Another Kevin Williamson-penned horror film, 1997's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" has spawned two sequels, a reboot series in 2021, and a legacy sequel due out in 2025 (at the time of writing). While that's not yet enough to rival "Scream," it's impressive that the franchise is far from dead, especially considering how many bizarre twists and turns the property's continuity has taken over its relatively short lifespan. The central hook of the first film — a group of teens cause and then cover up an accidental death, only to find themselves being menaced by someone who knows their secret a year later — is undeniably a powerful one (a premise that Williamson adapted from the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name). Yet, a cursory glance at the franchise is all one needs to realize that the sequels could've gone any number of ways.

To that end, filmmaker Mike Mendez (a veteran of B-movies like "The Convent" and "Big Ass Spider!") told Bloody Disgusting in 2022 that, following the original film's success, he was invited to pitch his take for an "I Know What You Did Last Summer" follow-up. Columbia Pictures was clearly eager to capitalize on the first movie's popularity, seeing as "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" — the sequel the studio eventually wound up making — came out almost exactly one year after its precursor in November of 1998. Directed by Danny Cannon and written by Trey Callaway, the film followed Jennifer Love Hewitt's Julie (one of the two survivors of the first movie) as she's tormented by a not-quite-dead Fisherman (Muse Watson) and his son (Matthew Settle) at a remote resort in the Bahamas.

Had Mendez gotten the chance to make a sequel based on his pitch, however, it could've taken the franchise in a completely different and unique direction.