I Know What You Did Last Summer Review: A Legacy Sequel Hooked On The Scares And Silliness Of Slashers

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" holds a special place in the pantheon of horror — not for breaking new ground, but for being a prime example of late-'90s studio opportunism dressed up in blood and teen angst. Loosely adapted from Lois Duncan's ominously titled YA thriller that was a staple of every junior high library, the script was penned by at-the-time up-and-coming screenwriter Kevin Williamson. Unfortunately, the film didn't move the needle, and it was discarded by Columbia Pictures. But then Williamson teamed up with Wes Craven for "Scream," ushering in a slasher renaissance that had every studio in town desperate to cash in.

"IKWYDLS" was hastily exhumed and rushed into production, now boasting the golden tagline "from the writer of 'Scream,'" which basically guaranteed a box office bloodbath. Even better, the production nabbed the lightning in a bottle ensemble casting of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe — all perfectly coiffed and ready to run screaming through fishing villages.

But nostalgia has a way of rosying our memories, softening the harsh edges of how things actually were in favor of how we'd like to remember them as being. "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was not a critical hit, and its follow-up, "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer," fared even worse. The great majority doesn't even know "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer" even exists, and I know I'm one of the few who actually watched the sole season of the series adaptation for Prime Video (that cast was fantastic, for the record).

This is to say, it's a bit of revisionist history to act as if director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ("Sweet/Vicious," "Do Revenge," "Thor: Love and Thunder") is treading into sacred territory with her legacyquel, and important to remember the ridiculousness of the crab-filled waters she's wading into.

As a slasher film? Yeah, sure, it's fine. As an addition to the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise? Divas, we are UP!