The Downfall Of The I Know What You Did Last Summer Franchise Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise started when the first movie (which is based on a 1973 YA novel by Lois Duncan) premiered in 1997, armed with a perfectly serviceable hooked killer mystery and a cast stacked with teen stars and heartthrobs from Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar to Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Bridgette Wilson. However, the nascent film series ground down to a halt after just three movies. The 2021 Prime Video show largely failed to breathe new life in the "wronged hit-and-run victim is now a serial killer" premise, and while it remains to be seen whether the 2025 reboot movie will become a horror box office hit, the overall trend of the franchise certainly isn't pointing skywards. If you ask me, this is because "I Know What You Did Last Summer" made the mistake of trying to become a franchise too quickly.

It's understandable. Horror movies thrive on sequels, and most little slasher movies secretly aspire to become sprawling multimedia series when they grow up. However, even the best horror franchises of all time will deliver a lemon before long. The way this is done is crucial. Franchises that come up with their own spins on "Jason X" or "Leprechaun in the Hood" risk running off the rails. Still, there's even a worse version of handling things, and it's to simply fast-track boring sequels without novel ideas. This is what the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" movies tried, and it's easy to pinpoint the exact moment the franchise went off the rails: 1998's "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer," which is just about as boring as a slasher movie can be, and has the 8% Rotten Tomatoes tomatometer score to prove it.