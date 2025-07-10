Can I Know What You Did Last Summer Be 2025's Next Big Horror Box Office Hit?

Horror has been hot lately, and Hollywood loves a reboot. That being the case, Sony's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" seems like precisely the kind of film that one would find in the midst of the summer movie season. Serving as a legacy sequel to the 1997 box office hit of the same name, the hope is that this slasher can follow in the footsteps of horror flicks like "28 Years Later" and "Final Destination Bloodlines," turning once-popular franchises into modern hits. So, how are things shaping up?

The new "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is currently tracking to pull in between $16 and $25 million on its opening weekend domestically, per Box Office Theory. It's a surprisingly crowded weekend, with Ari Aster's "Eddington" and Paramount's new "Smurfs" movie also opening. Not to mention, it will be the second weekend for James Gunn's "Superman," which figures to be a big draw at the box office. On top of all that, Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives the following weekend. Oh, and it will also be the third weekend for "Jurassic World Rebirth," which is doing very well for itself.

On the plus side, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is going for a slightly different audience. In more good news, "Final Destination Bloodlines" is winding down its impressive run, having made $285 million worldwide to date. Similarly, "28 Years Later" will be cooling down after collecting $127 million thus far. So, horror-seeking audiences who have already enjoyed what cinemas currently have to offer will have a new option.

Much like the original film, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" centers on five friends who accidentally cause a deadly car wreck, which they cover up and make a pact to keep it secret. A year later, however, they discover that someone knows what they did the previous summer. Murder ensues. This time, though, the main characters find out this has happened before and turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. The new cast is led by Madelyn Cline ("Outer Banks"), Chase Sui Wonders ("The Studio"), and Tyriq Withers ("Atlanta"), with Freddy Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt reprising their roles from the first movie.