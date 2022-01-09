I Know What You Did Last Summer Has Been Cancelled After Its First Season
Another victim has been claimed in the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise. However, instead of the latest teen magazine heartthrobs or social media-laden zoomers, Amazon has dropped the ax (or the hook?) on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" itself. The short-lived TV show, released on Amazon Prime, was a modern take on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan that spawned the 1997 film.
According to Deadline, the new horror series from writer Sara Goodman and OG "I Know What You Did Last Summer" producers Neal H. Moritz and Erik Feig will not be receiving a second season. It debuted on October 15, 2021, dropping the first four episodes to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike before switching to a weekly release for the final four until the finale on November 12.
Much like the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe, Amazon Prime's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" followed a group of teenagers who have been covering up a shared dark secret. But when a brutal killer begins stalking them a year after the deadly car accident that bound them together, they must uncover the mystery before they become victims themselves. The show starred Madison Iseman (in dual roles), Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, and Sebastian Amoruso.
What Would Have Happened Next Summer
Despite the eight-episode series wrapping things up nicely, showrunner Sara Goodman revealed in an interview with Collider that there were plans for a potential second season. In addition to exploring the group dynamics following the season 1 finale, season 2 was planned to have a greater emphasis on the history of the town and the cult's influence on it.
"Originally, season 2 was all the cult. And then some of the relationships in the show developed in different ways than even I expected at the beginning when we were mapping it out. But the cult is a huge part of the history of this town and these kids and their parents and the belief systems. And yes, the cult would be huge."
Unfortunately, we won't see those storylines come to pass. Although, if you're interested in more young adult material from Amazon Prime, the streamer has committed to that demographic big time with the animated "Fairfax," the recently renewed "The Wilds," and an adaptation of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" by Jenny Han of "To All The Boys I Loved Before" (which has built up quite a following after the acclaimed Netflix movies and upcoming spinoff).