I Know What You Did Last Summer Has Been Cancelled After Its First Season

Another victim has been claimed in the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise. However, instead of the latest teen magazine heartthrobs or social media-laden zoomers, Amazon has dropped the ax (or the hook?) on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" itself. The short-lived TV show, released on Amazon Prime, was a modern take on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan that spawned the 1997 film.

According to Deadline, the new horror series from writer Sara Goodman and OG "I Know What You Did Last Summer" producers Neal H. Moritz and Erik Feig will not be receiving a second season. It debuted on October 15, 2021, dropping the first four episodes to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike before switching to a weekly release for the final four until the finale on November 12.

Much like the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe, Amazon Prime's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" followed a group of teenagers who have been covering up a shared dark secret. But when a brutal killer begins stalking them a year after the deadly car accident that bound them together, they must uncover the mystery before they become victims themselves. The show starred Madison Iseman (in dual roles), Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, and Sebastian Amoruso.