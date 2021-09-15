I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer: What You'll Be Watching This Fall

The scuttlebutt in the YouTube comments is a predictable onslaught of elder millennials mewling over art that they felt personal ownership over. The same tears ran over the same crow's feet when the R.L. Stine's "Fear Street" stories got a big-screen treatment. Hate to break it to the self-proclaimed "real" horror fans, but several of their '70s and '80s faves are remakes, and the originals will still be there when the tantrums subside. Sure, there's a "Euphoria" sheen over the proceedings — it's almost as if they're tapping into the demographic they've tapped into since the '80s slasher cycle began.

Perhaps the real issue for these naysayers is that they are no longer in that demo. To that I say, these updated remakes are documentaries of a sort; they show us which elements stuck from past slasher cycles, and they reflect current attitudes and anxieties. The cast isn't so heteronormative, the sexual comfort has broadened. This particular slice of horror film follows a general formula, so it's worth seeing what changes the freshman classes make to that formula, and what commentary they'll provide on who they are, where they came from, and who they want to be. Isn't that what most teenage slice and dice exercises do?

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" arrives on Amazon Prime on October 15, 2021.