I Know What You Did Last Summer's Mid-Credits Scene Pays Perfect Homage To A Terrible Movie

This article contains spoilers for 2025's "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

When "I Know What You Did Last Summer" debuted in 1997, it was met with a mixed reception by critics, but brought in a Billy Blue-sized boatload of cash at the box office. A $17 million shooting budget nabbed $125.3 million before enjoying a sizable chunk of change thanks to the still-booming home video rental market. A sequel was inevitable, and just over a year later, "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" hit theaters. Although boasting a 10% on Rotten Tomatoes isn't something to write home about (or threatening letters in Sharpie, if you will), it was still a financial success.

Unfortunately, the sequel's less-than-stellar reception didn't help launch the series into a formidable franchise. The direct-to-video sequel "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer" arrived nearly a decade after the party was over, and the Prime Video series adaptation from 2021 was canceled after just one season.

But when it was announced that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson was crafting a legacyquel (read my positive review here), and that Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt would be reprising their roles as Ray Bronson and Julie James, diehard fans had one question: Where is Karla Wilson? Portrayed by the Vocal Bible herself, Brandy Norwood, Karla was Julie's roommate in "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer." She was fortunate enough to survive the return of Ben Willis/The Fisherman, and considering Brandy has been popping up in horror movies recently, there was a hope she'd return to the franchise.

While Brandy doesn't appear in the main events of the new film, she does show up during a mid-credits scene that not only recontextualizes the entire tone of the legacyquel, but also teases the kind of team-up between Julie and Karla fans were denied by the disappointing "I Still Know."