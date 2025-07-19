Who Is The Fisherman Killer In 2025's I Know What You Did Last Summer?

This article contains spoilers for "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

If you're a casual fan of slasher films, you may think an article about who the killer turns out to be in the latest "I Know What You Did Last Summer" movie is fairly standard. Yet the property, despite its resemblance to other slasher franchises, has a few subversive tricks up its sleeve. For one thing, even though it's technically a whodunit film series carrying on the template that began in Lois Duncan's source novel, the reveal of who the killer or killers are in each film isn't typical. To wit: Ben Willis (Muse Watson) was the killer in both the original 1997 movie and its sequel, 1998's "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer," which added Willis' son Will (Matthew Settle) as his accomplice. In the direct-to-video sequel "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer," the Fisherman was revealed to not even be human at all and was instead an undead ghost who took on Willis' Fisherman mantle. When it comes to this franchise, all bets are well and truly off.

Given that director/co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson introduces a whole new pack of characters in her "I Know What You Did Last Summer" legacy sequel, the whodunit game can begin all over again, with new suspects and new red herrings to take the places of the Very, Very Dead Ben and his son. Indeed, one of these new faces turns out to be one of the film's Fisherman killers: Stevie Ward (Sarah Pidgeon), the troubled young woman who had a rocky relationship with the film's other young residents of Southport, North Carolina, which only got worse when she was present during their accidental manslaughter of her born again boyfriend last summer. However, just like "I Still Know," this time there are two Fishermen that Ava (Chase Sui Wonders), Danica (Madelyn Cline), and their friends need to worry about, and the other one is a bit of a doozy.

Yes, the companion killer turns out to be none other than Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.), a survivor of the massacre committed by Willis in Southport in 1997 and Willis and his son in the Bahamas in 1998. This revelation is notable for a few reasons: It's one of the rare instances where a legacy hero character is turned into a villain, it acts as a payoff for the property's longstanding red herring involving Ray, and, rather than being a cheap twist, the reveal neatly fits into the franchise's themes of guilt and trauma having the power to ruin the lives of those who let it. It's a smart choice for a film — nay, a brand — that's too often derided for being silly.