Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back Happened Thanks To This Kevin Smith Cameo

Before the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, franchise films used to be made in a far more improvised fashion. Nowadays, we're used to studios and filmmakers having a several-year plan in place for an interlocking series of films and their respective franchises, and while this system can create some very rewarding emotional and narrative payoffs, it doesn't allow for the freedom of spontaneity as much. With this freedom, filmmakers were able to follow their muse to places they previously had never thought of going to, and it's not just characters or moments that were thought up on the fly; in some cases, an entire film came into existence based on a chance encounter.

That's exactly what happened to Kevin Smith during his primary years making films set in his View Askewniverse, named after the View Askew production company he created when he began making movies. Initially, these films were mostly interconnected in a more Easter Egg fashion, with the only primary connective tissue being the appearance of Smith's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern meets Laurel and Hardy (with a dash of Cheech and Chong) duo of Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith himself) in every movie. Eventually, Jay and Silent Bob began appearing in other films and television that weren't made by Smith and weren't expressly part of the View Askewniverse, although the presence of the characters obviously opened the door for loose inclusion.

One of these films was Wes Craven's "Scream 3," with the comedic duo being included in a cameo as part of that franchise's continued embrace of the meta-blurring of lines between real and reel life. It was during the shooting of this cameo that Smith had a bit of an epiphany regarding his films, leading to his writing and directing the fifth View Askew movie, "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," which itself brought the Askewniverse into a more cohesive whole.