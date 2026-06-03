Euphoria Season 3: Every Main Character's Ending, Ranked

"Euphoria" went from must-see TV to basically an afterthought on Sunday evenings. The show's third-season finale, "In God We Trust," aired on May 31, and shortly thereafter, HBO announced that the episode was, in fact, the series finale. Honestly, it's something that needed to happen, and /Film even said weeks before the finale that "Euphoria" needed to end with Season 3.

Most of the reactions to "Euphoria" Season 3 were negative, and there are plenty of reasons why the show stumbled over the finish line. The four-year gap between Seasons 2 and 3 meant many fans moved on from "Euphoria," including the cast members. Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, in particular, have all gone on to bigger and better things. Elordi is an Oscar nominee now! And honestly, you can see that tiredness in a lot of the performances and how certain characters feel completely superfluous to the larger story being told.

The "Euphoria" finale isn't so much a goodbye as it is a "Thank God it's over." So let's look at all of the "Euphoria" main character endings to examine the good, the bad, and the tragic. Once you look at where everyone wound up, it's clear that "Euphoria" Season 4 simply could never happen.