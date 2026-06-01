Euphoria Season 3 Completely Wasted One Major Character - And We're Furious

Content warning: This article contains discussions of addiction.



Don't make any weird, subtext-filled paintings of your past lovers if you haven't watched "In God We Trust," the series finale of "Euphoria." Spoilers for the entire season and series ahead!

According to showrunner and creator Sam Levinson, the third season of "Euphoria" is the teen drama's final outing. (As someone who demanded "Euphoria" end with its third season right here at /Film, I feel vindicated.) Two main characters — Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs and Zendaya's Rue Bennett — are now dead, and everyone else is just moving on. So, what about Jules Vaughn, another main character played throughout all three seasons by Hunter Schafer?

That's a great question. What about Jules? Schafer's character — who, like Schafer herself, is a young transgender woman trying to find her place in the world — is completely abandoned in the third season of "Euphoria." This is frustrating for a handful of reasons; not only is Schafer an extremely talented performer who's shown off her chops in projects like "Cuckoo," "Mother Mary," and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," but Jules was, at least initially, a genuinely well-drawn character. (A rare W for Levinson, if we're being honest.) As a reward, she gets absolutely nothing to do during Season 3.

If you think I'm exaggerating, I'm begging you: go watch the season. Jules does nothing of importance; in fact, we barely see her outside of a luxury apartment that's apparently owned by her benefactor Ellis ("True Blood" alum Sam Trammell), where she spends her days painting. The one storyline she does get in Season 3 of "Euphoria," aside from her twisted arrangement with Ellis, goes absolutely nowhere. This, obviously, sucks. Jules was a great character on "Euphoria," and Levinson abandoned her for the show's swan song.