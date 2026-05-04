Why HBO's Euphoria Needs To End After Season 3

Put your leopard-print catsuit away if you haven't seen "Kitty Likes to Dance," the fourth episode of "Euphoria" Season 3. Spoilers ahead!

We're halfway through the third season of "Euphoria," and this show needs to end. Honestly, I wouldn't mind if it simply never aired again, but realistically, Season 3 of "Euphoria" must be the show's swan song, because it's a scattershot exercise in futility that has nothing novel or interesting left to say.

I know that sounds hyperbolic, but honestly, if you've been watching "Euphoria" Season 3, you might be nodding your head right about now. Sam Levinson's series, which first premiered on HBO in 2019, has been plagued by apparent controversies and long delays — Season 2 aired back in 2022 — and necessitated a significant time jump for the Season 3 premiere. There, we catch up with star Zendaya's former teenage drug addict Rue Bennett as she's working as a drug mule for Martha Kelly's kingpin Laurie and check in on her high school friends too, like Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard, Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs, Alexa Demie's Maddy Perez, Hunter Schafer's Jules Vaughn, and Maude Apatow's Lexi Howard, just to name a few. So, how are the kids doing? They're not all right, but more importantly, they're not fun to watch anymore.

Right from the start, "Euphoria" has been an ambitious series that strives to say a lot without always succeeding. In the past, its attempts to make statements about addiction, toxic masculinity, and Gen Z culture were sometimes misguided, but at least relatively entertaining; in Season 3, though, it has nothing of note to say anymore. From the way Levinson gleefully torments his female characters to the show's tangled web of convoluted plotlines, here's why "Euphoria" needs to end after Season 3.