Euphoria's Downfall Can Be Traced Back To One Moment

If you thought that after its admittedly solid first season (aside from the whole Nate and Tyler mess), "Euphoria" might try to buckle down and course-correct its own absurdity during season 2, you would be absolutely and incredibly wrong. Season 2 of "Euphoria" actually ratchets up the insanity considerably, which is really frustrating when you consider that there's some fascinating and grounded stuff in here too.

Not only is the episode "Stand Still Like a Hummingbird" the installment that won Zendaya her record-setting second Emmy Award for the show, a deeply moving and genuinely thrilling episode that sends Rue running around Los Angeles in a panic after she loses a suitcase full of drugs, the push-and-pull between Nate, Maddy, and Maddy's best friend Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) makes for an exciting love triangle. Still, "Euphoria" manages to undercut all of this by being so patently absurd that it takes you right out of any real or emotional moments.

Take "Stand Still Like a Hummingbird," where, at the end, Rue has to tell a dangerous drug dealer named Laurie (Martha Kelly) that she lost that aforementioned suitcase full of drugs. Martha tells Rue, in no uncertain terms, that she's in massive debt, but Rue sneaks out and ... everything is fine for a suspiciously long time. Throw in a school play that has a budget of, I'm guessing, one million dollars (it has pyrotechnics and a revolving stage like "Hamilton," for Christ's sake!) and you've got so much disbelief to suspend that it becomes borderline impossible to do so.

Will any of this get resolved or fixed in season 3? We know that Rue does, in fact, tangle with Laurie again — but that's not the only way "Euphoria" needs to course-correct.